Shafaq News/ Iraq case counts are trended downwards to 1134 in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, a statement of the Ministry of Health and Environment said that the country added 1134 cases more of COVID-19, pushing Iraq's national tally to 628550, while another nine mortalities pushed the death toll to 13,120.

1026 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus, bringing the total to 600193, with a recovery rate of 95.5%.