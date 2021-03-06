Report

COVID-19: 11 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-06T13:22:12+0000
COVID-19: 11 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 11 fatalities, 4068 new, cases and 3883 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of cases has reached 723,189, including 657,032 recoveries and 13,548 fatalities.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed a partial (on weekdays) and total lockdown (on weekends), closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.

On March 2, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease.

