سیاسة
rss
كوردســتانيات
أمـن
مجتـمع
اقتصـاد
عربي ودولي
القسم الفيلي
ريـاضة
منوعـات
فيديو
تقارير وتحليلات
مقـالات
كل الاخبار
COVID-19: 11 deaths and 364 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-20T14:09:41+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 12 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.
The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 11 COVID-19 deaths and 547 recoveries were registered today.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2090844 patients have contracted the virus, 2060413 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.5%), and 24074 passed away.
related
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: no fatalities in Kurdistan today
Date: 2021-02-15 11:57:28
Covid-19: About 9000 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2021-07-06 13:33:18
COVID-19 cases remarkably increase among children, Iraqi MoH reveals
Date: 2021-08-05 18:02:26
Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces
Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56
A Director -General at the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan died of Coivd-19
Date: 2021-03-18 08:17:43
Iraq hits the two million COVID-19 cases milestone
Date: 2021-09-29 15:58:08
COVID-19: +6500 new cases and 46 mortalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-04-26 13:47:09
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.