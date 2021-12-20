COVID-19: 11 deaths and 364 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-20T14:09:41+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 12 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 11 COVID-19 deaths and 547 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2090844 patients have contracted the virus, 2060413 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.5%), and 24074 passed away.

related

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17

Covid-19: no fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-15 11:57:28

Covid-19: About 9000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-06 13:33:18

COVID-19 cases remarkably increase among children, Iraqi MoH reveals

Date: 2021-08-05 18:02:26

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56

A Director -General at the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan died of Coivd-19

Date: 2021-03-18 08:17:43

Iraq hits the two million COVID-19 cases milestone

Date: 2021-09-29 15:58:08

COVID-19: +6500 new cases and 46 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-26 13:47:09