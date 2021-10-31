COVID-19: +1000 new cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1046 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1861 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,055,248 patients have contracted the virus, 2,002,372 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.4%), and 23,170 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,896,149, with 16,959 receiving their jabs today.