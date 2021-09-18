COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,959 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,082 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,972,705 patients have contracted the virus, 1,857,873 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 94.2%), and 21,775 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,363,963 today, with 18,904 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.