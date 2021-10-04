COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,956 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,184 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,011,637 patients have contracted the virus, 1,925,653 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.7%), and 22,392 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,845,750 today, with 26,378 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.