Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +1,800 new confirmed cases and 39 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T15:18:36+0000
COVID-19: +1,800 new confirmed cases and 39 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,882 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,656 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,042,114 patients have contracted the virus, 1,979,563 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.9%), and 22,875 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,456,842 today, with 72,642 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-16 13:26:19
COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

The first batch of the COVAX vaccine arrives in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 12:31:02
The first batch of the COVAX vaccine arrives in Iraq

Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Date: 2020-08-24 11:22:03
Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

Date: 2020-09-10 21:05:27
An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

Covid-19: More than 12500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-30 13:56:08
Covid-19: More than 12500 new cases in Iraq today

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56
Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-03 13:51:46
COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: About 3200 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-20 13:16:04
COVID-19: About 3200 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today