COVID-19: +1,800 new confirmed cases and 39 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,882 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,656 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,042,114 patients have contracted the virus, 1,979,563 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.9%), and 22,875 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,456,842 today, with 72,642 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.