COVID-19: +1,500 new confirmed cases and 29 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,559 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 29 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,851 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,037,012 patients have contracted the virus, 1,970,713 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.7%), and 22,785 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,320,795 today, with 78,904 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.