COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ COVID-19 infection toll is on the rise again, the daily epidemiological report issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said.

The Ministry said it registered 1,317 new cases, 11 mortalities, and 1,275 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The report indicated that the total count of recovery cases amounted to 595,869, at a rate of 95.6%.

The cumulative count of the patients who tested positive has reached 623,072, of whom 14,124 are currently inpatients, and 183 are admitted to ICU.

The death toll from the complications of the virus is 13,079.