COVID-19: +1,300 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-25T13:33:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,312 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,310 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,991,628 patients have contracted the virus, 1,892,413 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95%), and 22,072 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,623,339 today, with 11,219 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

