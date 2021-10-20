COVID-19: +1,300 new confirmed cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-20T15:33:43+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,388 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 26 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,938 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,040,235 patients have contracted the virus, 1,976,907 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.9%), and 22,836 passed away. The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,400,805 today, with 78,342 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

