Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-02T13:40:06+0000
COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,315 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1861 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,055,716 patients have contracted the virus, 2,006,270 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.5%), and 23,223 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,007,849, with 48,320 receiving their jabs today.

related

Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Date: 2021-07-30 08:39:16
Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Covid-19: More than 6000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-01 13:34:20
Covid-19: More than 6000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-18 13:46:18
COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: Iraq ranked 25 worldwide in new cases and 42 in deaths

Date: 2021-03-13 10:30:57
COVID-19: Iraq ranked 25 worldwide in new cases and 42 in deaths

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-08 13:20:07
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-12 15:28:28
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06
COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-13 13:40:41
COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today