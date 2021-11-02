COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,315 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1861 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,055,716 patients have contracted the virus, 2,006,270 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.5%), and 23,223 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,007,849, with 48,320 receiving their jabs today.