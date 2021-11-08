Report

COVID-19: +1,100 new cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T14:13:19+0000
COVID-19: +1,100 new cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,148 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,437 patients have achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,064,011 patients have contracted the virus, 2,016,299 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.7%), and 23,372 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,290,649 persons, with 110,506 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

