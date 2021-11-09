Report

COVID-19: +1,100 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-09T14:30:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,116 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,524 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,065,127 patients have contracted the virus, 2,017,823 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.7%), and 23,399 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,353,607 persons, with 105,981 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

