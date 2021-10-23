Report

COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-23T14:15:43+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,064 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,207 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,045,027 patients have contracted the virus, 1,984,439 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97%), and 22,937 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,521,236 today, with 13,160 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

