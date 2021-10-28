COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,471 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,249 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,052,123 patients have contracted the virus, 1,996,126 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.3%), and 23,083 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,792,162 today, with 81,803 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.