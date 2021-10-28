Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-28T14:02:34+0000
COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1,471 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,249 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,052,123 patients have contracted the virus, 1,996,126 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.3%), and 23,083 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,792,162 today, with 81,803 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

COVID-19: 67 mortalities and 6083 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-29 14:15:06
COVID-19: 67 mortalities and 6083 confirmed cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-23 14:15:43
COVID-19: +1,000 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Date: 2021-02-13 13:42:11
Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Iraq suspends the in-person learning to curb the spread of Covid-19

Date: 2021-05-04 14:57:22
Iraq suspends the in-person learning to curb the spread of Covid-19

COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-08-19 11:49:12
COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: +4,000 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-20 14:08:14
COVID-19: +4,000 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Iraq upon its approval

Date: 2020-09-22 20:27:10
COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Iraq upon its approval

COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-05 15:14:35
COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today