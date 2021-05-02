Report

COI arrests individual impersonating representative of a regulatory body in Basra

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Commission of Integrity(COI) announced on Sunday the arrest of an individual accused of impersonating a representative of a regulatory body and extracting money from citizens in exchange for false promises of employment in state institutions.

The Investigation Department of the Commission said in a press release that the Commission's investigative board in the Basra Governorate had set up a tight ambush and managed to catch the accused in flagrante delicto.

"In his statement, the accused openly admitted for impersonation and requesting sums of money from citizens, until he was caught red-handed as he received a sum of money from a female citizen in exchange for false promises of her appointment in the oil tanker company."

A formal report was presented, together with the accused, the investigative papers and the seizures, to the competent investigating magistrates who will be taking appropriate legal action.

