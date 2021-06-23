CMC to pursue legal proceedings against Korek

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Wednesday warned the mobile phone operator company "Korek Telecom" of legal proceedings within days, shedding light on the company's lack of seriousness in settling the outstanding issues and addressing the shortcomings.

In a statement issued earlier today, Wednesday, the Commission said, "despite previous notifications and warnings prompting the company to fulfill the legal, financial, and technical obligations; and holding a series of meetings and talks with the management... the Commission took, and will take, legal proceedings that might pertain the reforming steps stipulated in the license contract."

"The Commission is adamant about ensuring that all the proceedings are taken in accordance with the licensing contract from the perspective of protecting the consumer and the rights of Korek subscribers," the statement said.

"This statement is issued to inform the public opinion, clearly and transparently, that the measures taken, and will be taken in the next few days, against Korek are pursuant to law to preserve the public funds and the rights of the consumer."

On July 10, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission said that it will pursue legal proceedings against the Korek for violating the frequency spectrum rights by installing the fourth Generation services (4G).

In a statement entitled "the Violations of Korek Telecom", the Commission said, "the field monitoring rounds of the Commission's technical teams proved that Korek Telecom launched the fourth generation services and used the frequency spectrum without obtaining the necessary fundamental approvals on the contrary to the decisions of the judicial authorities and the Board of the Communications and Media Commission."

"The Commission will proceed with necessary legal measures against Korek Telecom per the license contract concluded with it," the statement said.

The statement stressed, "the Commission will proceed with the procedures according to the legal sequence if the company continues its violations...Korek Telecom will be held responsible for compromising public funds and the rights of subscribers."

"The Commission assures Korek Telecom subscribers that it will take all necessary measures to protect their rights guaranteed by the terms of the concluded contract," the statement added, emphasizing that all companies licensed by the Commission must abide by the laws and decisions that regulate their work.