CMC: Iraq's Ashura Ceremonies Draw 189 Institutions and 890 Journalists in Extensive Coverage

Shafaq News / Ali Almuayid, head of the Commission of Media & Communications (CMC) in Iraq, announced on Saturday that 189 media institutions and 890 journalists covered Ashura ceremonies nationwide in various regions and cities.

In a statement, Almuayid reported that mourning rituals were broadcast live in several Iraqi governorates via 21 SNG live broadcast trucks and 43 professional online broadcasting equipment.

Some of them, such as the Al-Kafeel Center for Art Production and Live Broadcasting, were operated 24 hours a day, in addition to the Karbala and Al-Hussein satellite channels, which supplied live coverage from Karbala for at least 9 hours daily.

He emphasized that the CMC provided all necessary resources for the media to cover the most significant event in Iraq, noting that more than 656 cameras captured these events.

Additionally, he noted that 97 foreign journalists, including Europeans and Arabs, were present alongside the 786 personnel of the Iraqi media.

"As for the media institutions that covered the Husseini rituals, there were more than 189 institutions, including 59 Iraqi radio stations, 37 Iraqi TV channels, and 28 foreign channels, including Gulf and European channels, in addition to 46 Iraqi news agencies and 17 foreign news agencies."

Ashura is a significant religious event observed by Shia Muslims worldwide, including Iraq. The rituals in Iraq are centered around commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The rituals typically occur during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram.

During this period, millions of Shia pilgrims from Iraq and other countries visited the holy city of Karbala, where the shrine of Imam Hussain is located. The city becomes the focal point of the ceremonies and is adorned with black banners and mourning symbols.

The rituals involve various acts of mourning and self-flagellation as devotees express their grief and show solidarity with the suffering of Imam Hussain. Many participants engage in processions, beating their chests and reciting elegies to remember the tragedy of Karbala. The atmosphere is somber, and emotions run high as people remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions.

In addition to the traditional processions and public expressions of grief, the media plays a significant role in disseminating the events during Ashura. Iraqi media institutions and foreign channels provide extensive coverage of the ceremonies, with live broadcasts and comprehensive reporting.

The Iraqi Media and Communications Authority works closely with media outlets, offering facilities and support to ensure comprehensive coverage of the religious event. This includes deploying numerous live broadcast vans and online broadcasting equipment to capture the rituals from various locations across Iraq.

The Ashura rituals in Iraq serve as a powerful expression of faith, unity, and remembrance for Shia Muslims, and the commemoration continues to hold immense cultural and religious significance in the country.