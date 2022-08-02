CHANGE calls UNAMI to sponsor Iraqi political talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political forces Alliance named "Change" called for dissolving the House of Representatives and forming a new government.

These forces included "the Iraqi Communist Party, the National House, the Social Democratic Movement, the Iraqi Nation Party, the Going To Take My Right (Nazel Akhod Haqi) Movement, the Faili Movement, the Iraqi House, the Wa'ad Party, the Abnaa Al-Nahrain Party, the Consultative Council, and the Tishreen Democratic Movement."

In a statement, the forces described the Iraqi Parliament as "helpless" for its "inability to perform its constitutional duties and the continuing political deadlock."

These forces affirmed that "they have not been and will not be part of any conflicts that do not serve the interests and aspirations of the Iraqis."

"Change" called for the dissolution of the current Parliament and the need for the President of the Republic, independent representatives, and national forces to make pressure to meet these demands.

It also demanded the formation of a government acceptable to the people whose mission will be to "initiate practical steps on the path of change, including holding the killers of the demonstrators accountable, revealing the fate of the disappeared civil society activists, following up on major corruption files, and taking measures against uncontrolled weapons."

These forces called on the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) to "support the aspirations of the Iraqis to achieve a democratic political system of government, and to sponsor the dialogues of the Iraqi national political forces."

"We sincerely call on all national forces, parties, figures, popular protest movements, unions, and organizations, to "unite efforts and work to preserve the path of peaceful change that responds to the aspirations of our people, in a stable and prosperous homeland."

"We are preparing for a comprehensive national conference to form a national front for the forces of change," Change added.

It is worth noting that Iraq is amid its worst and longest political crisis. At the center of this overheating conflict stands Iraqi political kingmaker Moqtada al-Sadr and a rival bloc of parties with strong ties to Iran.

Last week, supporters of Shiite cleric Sadr twice stormed Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and on Sunday staged a long sit-in inside Parliament.

While Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of a new prime minister, these protests also represent a deep political rift festering between Iraq's rival Shiite blocs.

The latest turmoil follows nine months of political deadlock, bickering, and accusations that have hindered the formation of a government after Sadr emerged as the biggest winner in October's parliamentary election.