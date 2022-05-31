Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF working to prevent al-Sadr from resorting to streets, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-31T13:55:13+0000
CF working to prevent al-Sadr from resorting to streets, source says

Shafaq News / A source in the Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the meetings the latter is currently holding are focusing preventing using demonstrators to pressure the CF and force it to comply with the trilateral alliance's demands.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the solutions and outcomes of the CF meetings will be disclosed before the 30-days deadline that al-Sadr has set ends.

Yesterday, Monday, The CF held a meeting but did not issue any statements afterward.

Earlier on Tuesday, a reliable source revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, supports the option of dissolving the Parliament and conducting early elections due to the political deadlock.

related

Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

Date: 2022-02-25 09:33:36
Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

Date: 2022-05-29 16:00:45
CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Date: 2022-02-14 16:09:26
PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

CF to launch a new political initiative

Date: 2022-03-30 12:47:28
CF to launch a new political initiative

Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-11 17:29:37
Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

Leading figure in the Coordination Framework appointed an undersecretary of a Ministry

Date: 2022-01-23 12:13:07
Leading figure in the Coordination Framework appointed an undersecretary of a Ministry

Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Date: 2021-12-25 12:34:09
Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says