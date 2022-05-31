CF working to prevent al-Sadr from resorting to streets, source says

Shafaq News / A source in the Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the meetings the latter is currently holding are focusing preventing using demonstrators to pressure the CF and force it to comply with the trilateral alliance's demands.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the solutions and outcomes of the CF meetings will be disclosed before the 30-days deadline that al-Sadr has set ends.

Yesterday, Monday, The CF held a meeting but did not issue any statements afterward.

Earlier on Tuesday, a reliable source revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, supports the option of dissolving the Parliament and conducting early elections due to the political deadlock.