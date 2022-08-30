Report

CF withdraws supporters from the Green Zone 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T13:20:30+0000
CF withdraws supporters from the Green Zone 

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework instructed all its supporters on Tuesday to withdraw from the Green Zone. 

The organizing committee of the demonstrations called, in a statement, on its supporters to, "return to their homes and be ready to respond to the homeland calls."

The influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his supporters to withdraw from Iraq's parliament during a news conference in his headquarters in Najaf's al-Hannana.

Al-Sadr instructed his supporters to withdraw within the next 60 minutes, adding that not even a sit-in or peaceful demonstration would be allowed.

Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes.

"This is not a revolution [any more] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address. 

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, carrying guns and driving tuk-tuk vehicles, begun withdrawing from Baghdad's Green Zone after the influential Shia cleric called on them to end their actions.

Following the move, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it had been decided to lift the curfew in Baghdad and other governorates.

