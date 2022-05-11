CF will only boycott the Presidential election session, MP says

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition revealed today that the Coordination Framework (CF) will attend today's Parliamentary session.

MP of the coalition, Dakhil Radi, told Shafaq News agency that the CF will attend all parliamentary sessions except for the Presidential election session.

For his part, the head of Badr bloc, Mahdi Amerli, revealed to Shafaq News agency that currently, a meeting between the heads of blocs and the first deputy speaker is being held, to discuss forming the Parliamentary committees.

Amerli added that the Finance committee will include 21 members, to be chosen as the following: 5 from the Sadrist bloc, 5 from the CF, 4 independent MPs, noting that the remaining members will represent Sunni and Kurdish parties.

The Parliament resumed its sessions today, Wednesday, to vote on a bill drafted to prevent normalizing relations with Israel.