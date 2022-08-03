Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF will not reconsider al-Sudani's candidacy, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-03T10:09:53+0000
CF will not reconsider al-Sudani's candidacy, official says

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework said on Wednesday that it is adamant about its decision n to nominate Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani.

The leader in the State of Law Coalition, Fadel Mawat, told Shafaq News agency that the CF will not suspend Mohammed al-Sudani's candidacy.

He added that the Sadrist movement does not have a problem with al-Sudani, but with Framework, noting that even if it nominates another candidate.

The political situation in Iraq is escalating quickly with more than 300 days having passed since the parliamentary elections without being able to form a new government.

related

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-08 14:49:27
Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

Date: 2022-06-16 19:52:48
CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

CF committee to hold negotiations with al-Sadr 

Date: 2022-06-13 15:24:03
CF committee to hold negotiations with al-Sadr 

Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Date: 2022-01-22 14:11:24
Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Five CF Candidates for PREMIERSHIP

Date: 2022-07-19 20:29:01
Five CF Candidates for PREMIERSHIP

Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Date: 2021-12-25 12:34:09
Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

CF meets Azm leadership today

Date: 2022-04-07 19:53:17
CF meets Azm leadership today