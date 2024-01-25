CF welcomes the Iraqi-US agreement about the Global Coalition presence in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) welcomed the joint statement regarding negotiations for withdrawing the Global Coalition from Iraq.

In a statement, CF highlighted the need to "establish a specific and clear timetable for the withdrawal of Coalition advisors from Iraq and commence a reduction in their numbers on Iraqi territory."

The Framework affirmed its "full support for transitioning to comprehensive bilateral relations with Coalition countries across political, economic, cultural, security, and military domains, aligning with the vision of the Iraqi government."