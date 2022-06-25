Report

CF: we would not accept renewal for Al-Kadhimi for a second term

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-25T17:18:20+0000
CF: we would not accept renewal for Al-Kadhimi for a second term

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) renewed its stance against assuming the caretaker prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for a second term.

Commenting on the upcoming visit of Al-Kadhimi to Tehran, the CF leader Ayed Al-Hilali, affirmed that the all the Framework forces agreed not to choose Al-Kadhimi again," adding that "no one makes pressure on us, even the Iranian, and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr confirmed that."

"Iran may not have any reservations about renewing to Al-Kadhimi; it may even support this matter because he succeeded in promoting convergence of views between Tehran and Riyadh and between Tehran and the world.

Al-Hilali pointed out that the Iranian acceptance does not change the CF position, "it is not possible to accept the renewal."

