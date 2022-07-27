CF urges supporters to prepare for "emergencies" following the Green Zone's storming

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF) dismissed the Green Zone protests as "suspicious", holding Mustafa al-Kadhimi's caretaker government full responsibility for Wednesday’s events.

"When the forces of the Coordination Framework completed the practical steps to proceed with forming a government of national service and unanimously agreed to name a patriot figure who is known for competency and integrity, suspicious calls inciting chaos and strife emerged," the Coordination Framework said in a statement.

The statement said that today's events are "highly suspicious", holding the "caretaker government the full responsibility of the security and safety of the government departments, the public servants, the diplomatic missions, and the public and private properties."

The Coordination Framework urged the Iraqis to "be cautious of the enemies' plots and deter strifes."

"To our people, we say, we are with you and amongst you. Our main concern is the safety and security of our beloved people. We will never let you down. We urge you to pursue vigilance and preparedness for any emergency."