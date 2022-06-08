Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF to vote and approve the Emergency bill on Food Security 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-08T10:24:26+0000
CF to vote and approve the Emergency bill on Food Security 

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Wednesday that the Coordination Framework (CF) will vote for approving the Emergency bill on Food Security and Development.

The bill was initially submitted to replace the budget bill which was not approved, and allocates more than 35 trillion Iraqi Dinars (24.1 billion Dollars). However, some parties opposed approving it.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the CF proposed forming a committee to monitor the disbursement of the bill's funds.

The committee will include the integrity, finance, and legal committees, in addition to the Federal Financial Supervision committee,  to follow up on the disbursement process.

related

Coordination Framework implies turning to opposition or boycotting the next government

Date: 2022-01-26 08:40:41
Coordination Framework implies turning to opposition or boycotting the next government

The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Date: 2022-04-01 19:23:25
The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-31 15:30:27
Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

The Coordination Framework to demand from Kurds to unify and choose a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-03-16 17:47:18
The Coordination Framework to demand from Kurds to unify and choose a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency

CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Date: 2022-04-26 18:30:35
CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Date: 2022-01-07 22:12:20
Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

CF meets amid Iranian attempts to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Date: 2022-03-27 20:10:35
CF meets amid Iranian attempts to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32
Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework