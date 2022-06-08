CF to vote and approve the Emergency bill on Food Security 

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Wednesday that the Coordination Framework (CF) will vote for approving the Emergency bill on Food Security and Development.

The bill was initially submitted to replace the budget bill which was not approved, and allocates more than 35 trillion Iraqi Dinars (24.1 billion Dollars). However, some parties opposed approving it.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the CF proposed forming a committee to monitor the disbursement of the bill's funds.

The committee will include the integrity, finance, and legal committees, in addition to the Federal Financial Supervision committee, to follow up on the disbursement process.