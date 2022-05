Shafaq News / A source in the Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the latter is planning to pay an unannounced visit to Najaf to meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the CF will present its recent 9-points initiative to al-Sadr.

The date of the visit is still unknown, the source noted.