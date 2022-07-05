Report

CF to nominate Nuri Al-Maliki for Prime Minister, Source

Date: 2022-07-05T19:31:08+0000
CF to nominate Nuri Al-Maliki for Prime Minister, Source

Shafaq News/ A source in the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the Framework would officially nominate the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, for prime minister.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency that the CF leaders would hold an important meeting in the coming days to discuss the nominees for Prime Minister, and Al-Maliki will be presented as an official candidate for the position alongside other candidates in the Framework.

During the upcoming meeting, CF would collect the signatures of its deputies to ensure holding a parliamentary session with a full quorum after Eid Al-Adha to announce the largest bloc and elect the next Iraqi President.

The Framework is also keen to form a strong government that meets the demands of the Iraqis. The Source said.

It is worth noting that the State of Law Coalition won 33 seats in October parliamentary elections. Therefore, it is one of the most influential parties in the Framework.

Al-Maliki, 72, from Hindiya, south of Baghdad. He holds a master's degree in Arabic and worked at the Education Ministry before fleeing in 1980 to Syria and then Iran under a death sentence for his political activism. He returned to Iraq after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein.

He was Iraq's prime minister from 2006 to 2014 and the vice president of Iraq from 2014 to 2015 and 2016 to 2018.

