CF to hold talks with al-Sadr's allies

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) revealed today that its leaders, Hadi al-Ameri and Falih al-Fayadh, are planning to hold several meetings with Kurdish figures and leaders of al-Siyada coalition.
The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Ameri and al-Fayadh will hold meetings with the Kurdistan Democratic party, al-Siyada coalition, and Azm bloc.
The meeting will discuss holding the upcoming parliamentary session, achieving a quorum to elect a new President, form a government that mainly includes the Sadrist movement, without excluding any party.