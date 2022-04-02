CF to hold talks with al-Sadr's allies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-02T11:58:04+0000

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) revealed today that its leaders, Hadi al-Ameri and Falih al-Fayadh, are planning to hold several meetings with Kurdish figures and leaders of al-Siyada coalition. The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Ameri and al-Fayadh will hold meetings with the Kurdistan Democratic party, al-Siyada coalition, and Azm bloc. The meeting will discuss holding the upcoming parliamentary session, achieving a quorum to elect a new President, form a government that mainly includes the Sadrist movement, without excluding any party.

