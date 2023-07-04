CF to hold meeting with al-Sudani to discuss key issues

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is scheduled to hold a meeting in the coming days, in the presence of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to discuss several matters, including the dismissal of officials who have failed in managing their positions and "have not shouldered their responsibilities."

A reliable source within the framework informed Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will address a number of important issues, including the government's objection to certain articles and provisions of the budget law.

During the meeting, the issue of changing ministerial positions and those holding the rank of minister or ministry undersecretary will be discussed. Additionally, the meeting will focus on inefficient governors who have been unable to fulfill their responsibilities and have failed in managing their assigned tasks during the previous period.