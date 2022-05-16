CF to hold an emergency meeting later today

Shafaq News / The office of Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, announced that the Coordination Framework (CF) and its allies will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the recent statements of Muqtada al-Sadr, the head of the Sadrist movement.

Al-Maliki's Secretary, Hisham al-Rikabi, said that the meeting will be held today evening, at former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's office, noting that CF will announce a clear position on the latest political developments.

The CF will definitely hold more talks with political parties to put an end to the political impasse, al-Rikabi added.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, lashed out at the Iraqi judiciary for backing the "disgraceful deeds" of what he called the "blocking one-third", hinting that he might pull out the streets card.

In a public speech he delivered earlier today, al-Sadr said, "the people are suffering from poverty...the audacity has reached a point that laws that might benefit the people are annulled shamelessly," in reference to the revocation of the emergency food security bill.

"They are aiming at the people. They want them to kneel. It is more surprising that the judiciary, knowingly or not, are aiding the shameless acts of the blocking one-third."

"Authority has blinded them from the burden, fear, poverty, loss, militias, external reliance, fear of normalization, and diseases."

Al-Sadr warned of the public protests that might erupt. "You may not be safe from the roar of wronged people."

Yesterday, Sunday, the maverick Shiite cleric announced a temporary shift to the opposition after the Iraqi political forces, including the Sadrist movement, failed to form a government.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "I am honored that the lawmakers affiliated with me are the biggest bloc in the history of Iraq. I am honored I successfully formed the largest trans-quota bloc. I am honored I depended upon myself, not external parties. I am honored I did not have to resort to Judiciary to sustain the needs of the people and form the government. However, because of the internal and external squawking on myself and the notion of 'national majority government', we were not able to make it. It is an entitlement of the Independent forces."

"The parties that pretend to be independent did not support us. Therefore, we have only one choice left: moving to opposition for thirty days," he said.

"If the parties and political blocs, including those we allied with them, it would be great. If not, we will have another decision we announce later."