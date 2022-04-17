CF to convene on Monday 

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) is expected to hold a meeting tomorrow, Monday.

A reliable source told Shafaq News agency that a new initiative will be discussed in the meeting to address the current political impasse, noting that the initiative will be proposed on the trilateral alliance in the next two days.

Last month, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, informed his allies in the trilateral coalition that he will resume the pursuit of a majoritarian government after the expiry of the 40 days deadline he offered to the rival Shiite Coordination Framework to form a government.

For its part, CF undermined al-Sadr's deadline which will "extend the political impasse and harm the citizens' interests."