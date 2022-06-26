Report

CF to convene and nominate candidate for first deputy Parliament Speaker

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-26T17:22:08+0000
CF to convene and nominate candidate for first deputy Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News / MP of the State of Law coalition, Aref al-Hamami, revealed confirmed today that the Coordination Framework will convene to nominate a candidate for the position of first deputy Parliament Speaker.

Al-Hamami told Shafaq News agency that calls and negotiations are underway between the Framework and other blocs, to form the government after Eid al-Adha holiday.

The resignation of Sadrist MPs have caused chaos in the Iraqi political process, which is going through an impasse since the legislative elections held in October 2021.

As a result, the parliament swore in 64 new lawmakers to replace 73 members of the Sadrist bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr after the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

