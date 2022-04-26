Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T18:30:35+0000
CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework announced that it will not attend any Parliamentary session before reaching an agreement with the Sadrist movement regarding the largest bloc. 

Member of al-Fatah coalition, Ali al-Zubaidi, said that the Framework is working to find suitable solutions for the current political impasse, noting that an important meeting will be held between the Framework and al-Siyada coalition after the Eid holidays. 

More than ten MPs who previously were part of al-Siyada coalition have joined the Coordination Framework, al-Zubadi added, pointing out that any damage that may affect the Homeland Rescue alliance will change the whole political situation.

The parliamentary "For the People" bloc on Sunday proposed an initiative to complete the assortment of the parliamentary committees and proceed with the passing of the 2022 budget bill, warning the lawmakers impeding the convention of the legislative assembly of legal action.

In a press conference held in the parliament headquarters earlier today, the head of the anti-establishment bloc, Alaa al-Rikabi, said that his bloc "launched an initiative that includes collecting signatures to hold a session on Saturday, May 7th, to complete the formation of the parliamentary committees and pass the budget bill."

Al-Rikabi said that the bloc will file a lawsuit against the lawmakers halting the convention of the parliament.

"If the session fails to take place, the coalition will pursue the legal proceedings to resolve the current parliament and call for holding another parliamentary election," he said.

related

The Coordination Framework issues its first comments on al-Hannana meeting

Date: 2022-01-31 10:12:11
The Coordination Framework issues its first comments on al-Hannana meeting

Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

Date: 2022-03-26 15:08:43
Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13
The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Coordination Framework: the next few days are decisive to the government formation

Date: 2022-02-12 14:22:42
Coordination Framework: the next few days are decisive to the government formation

Legal expert: Coordination Framework's appeal for the largest bloc is useless 

Date: 2022-01-10 14:03:01
Legal expert: Coordination Framework's appeal for the largest bloc is useless 

Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Date: 2022-01-09 16:46:21
Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Date: 2022-03-11 11:26:31
Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27
Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders