CF to approve the emergency bill on food security "with conditions"

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework agreed, following a meeting at leader Ammar al-Hakim's residence, to approve the emergency bill on food security and development with certain conditions.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the leaders of the CF agreed on the need to approve the bill but with conditions that can prevent wasting public money and corruption.

"The meeting arrived to a set of recommendations that will be disclosed later in a press release explains the motives it will vote in favor of the bill for," the source said.

"The leaders agreed that they would not vote for the bill unless a 50% expenditure ceiling under the incumbent government was set. The remaining amount shall be preserved for the upcoming selected government in order to hinder any waste to public funds."

"The bill will fund the food ration and fuel deals to sustain the power supply in the country," the source said, "it also would not include any allocations to the Kurdistan region since it is dedicated for compelling and essential issues."

The Parliament has already announced that tomorrow, Wednesday, a session will be devoted to voting on the emergency bill on food security and development.