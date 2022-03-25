Report

CF to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives

Date: 2022-03-25T18:48:45+0000
Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is scheduled to hold a meeting with its Kurdish and Sunni allies, tomorrow, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will bring together the Framework, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Azm coalition, in addition to independent MPs, to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives.

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework (CF) held a meeting at the residence of Falih al-Fayadh, the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

A political source reported to Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the presidential vote session scheduled to be held on Saturday.

MP of the state of law coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency, earlier, that the Framework, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan collected the signatures of 130 representatives to boycott tomorrow's session.

