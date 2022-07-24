CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

Shafaq News / Member of the Coordination Framework (CF), Aref al-Hamami, said on Sunday that the CF's work is underway to choose a candidate for the premiership.

Al-Hamami told Shafaq News agency that the committee, assigned the job to choose a prime minister, has a list of criteria based on which it will choose the new Prime Minister, noting that the CF is not on a rush since the Kurdish-Kurdish conflict over the Presidency of the country has not been solved yet.

He added that the premiership file cannot be resolved before the presidency's crisis, indicating that the CF has a long list of candidates, and the results will be announced very soon.

For her part, MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Ikhlas al-Dulaimi, told our agency that the head of the KDP (Masood Barzani), and the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, will meet in the next few days, to agree on a single candidate for the Iraqi Presidency.

If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the KDP will not be involved in a government that does not respect its electoral merit, al-Dulaimi revealed.