Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-24T12:24:06+0000
CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

Shafaq News / Member of the Coordination Framework (CF), Aref al-Hamami, said on Sunday that the CF's work is underway to choose a candidate for the premiership.

Al-Hamami told Shafaq News agency that the committee, assigned the job to choose a prime minister, has a list of criteria based on which it will choose the new Prime Minister, noting that the CF is not on a rush since the Kurdish-Kurdish conflict over the Presidency of the country has not been solved yet.

He added that the premiership file cannot be resolved before the presidency's crisis, indicating that the CF has a long list of candidates, and the results will be announced very soon.

For her part, MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Ikhlas al-Dulaimi, told our agency that the head of the KDP (Masood Barzani), and the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, will meet in the next few days, to agree on a single candidate for the Iraqi Presidency.

If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the KDP will not be involved in a government that does not respect its electoral merit, al-Dulaimi revealed.

related

The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-28 17:23:50
The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

CF to convene on Monday 

Date: 2022-04-17 18:58:37
CF to convene on Monday 

Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

Date: 2022-03-26 15:08:43
Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Date: 2022-02-14 16:09:26
PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

CF: we would not accept renewal for Al-Kadhimi for a second term

Date: 2022-06-25 17:18:20
CF: we would not accept renewal for Al-Kadhimi for a second term

Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-11 17:29:37
Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

KDP's position is contingent upon al-Sadr and Coordination Framework's talks, spokesperson says

Date: 2022-01-04 11:33:14
KDP's position is contingent upon al-Sadr and Coordination Framework's talks, spokesperson says

CF working to prevent al-Sadr from resorting to streets, source says

Date: 2022-05-31 13:55:13
CF working to prevent al-Sadr from resorting to streets, source says