CF supports the creation of new alliance in al-Anbar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-21T14:47:37+0000
Shafaq News / Prominent political and tribal figures held a meeting on Sunday, at the residence of former Minister of electricity, Qassem al-Fahdawi, in Ramadi, al-Anbar.

A source who attended the meeting revealed to Shafaq News agency that the meeting was held to form a new alliance supported by the Coordination Framework, which aims to exclude Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and his party from the political process in the governorate. 

Hikmat Suleiman, a tribal sheikh who attended the meeting, said that it is nothing but an opportunity for politicians, tribal figures, and intellectuals to discuss the current situation.

He added that more meetings will be prepared to discuss forming a new alliance in al-Anbar.

Such meetings have nothing against the Parliament Speaker or his party, Suleiman indicated, noting that the new alliance will have plans and propositions, and try to prevent limiting the political process to one political party in al-Anbar.

For his part, member of the dissolved al-Anbar provincial council, Taha AbdulGhani, said, "everything is possible in politics. However, we did not introduce ourselves as competitors to anyone. We are an Iraqi national project that has its own goals and orientations."

"We will surely monitor the authorities' mistakes and try to fix the situation. We are not anyone's opponents", he added.

