CF supporters return to the streets in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) started demonstrations in Baghdad on Friday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said hundreds of CF supporters gathered in the Al-Jadriya area, heading to the heavily-fortified Green Zone through the suspension bridge gate.

The demonstrators waved banners calling for "forming a national service government to fight high prices, unemployment and the lack of electricity."

They also shout slogans, "No to chaos and sabotage of institutions."