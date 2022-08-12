Report

CF supporters return to the streets in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-12T14:40:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) started demonstrations in Baghdad on Friday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said hundreds of CF supporters gathered in the Al-Jadriya area, heading to the heavily-fortified Green Zone through the suspension bridge gate.

The demonstrators waved banners calling for "forming a national service government to fight high prices, unemployment and the lack of electricity."

They also shout slogans, "No to chaos and sabotage of institutions."

