CF supporters gather in Baghdad showing support to Palestine

Shafaq News / Scores of supporters affiliated with the Coordination Framework gathered near the Suspension Bridge in central Baghdad today, expressing unwavering solidarity with Palestine and vehemently condemning the Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaq News Agency's a correspondent, approximately 100-200 individuals, including supporters of the Coordination Framework and sympathizers of armed factions, staged a protest in the evening near the road leading to the Suspension Bridge in the Karrada area of central Baghdad. They rallied in support of Palestine and in rejection of the war waged by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters hoisted Palestinian flags, denouncing the Israeli attacks, notably the bombing of the Al-Maamadaniyah Hospital in Gaza. Security forces were heavily deployed around the Bridge and the roads leading to it. They also blocked the road leading to the bridge from the Freedom Square side, in the heart of the capital, Baghdad.

A call has been circulated for an upcoming demonstration next Friday, believed to be organized by entities closely associated with armed factions and the Coordination Framework, advocating for the Palestinian cause. The situation in Gaza has escalated since the events of October 7th, with a tragic aftermath, notably the Israeli forces' bombing of the Al-Maamadaniyah Hospital, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives, including innocent children.