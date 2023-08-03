CF seek to regain territories and diversify election lists

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework, participating in the Iraqi government, affirmed its efforts to reclaim lands that were relinquished by the "Saddam regime" to Kuwait. It declared its participation in the upcoming provincial council elections with multiple electoral lists.

In a statement, the framework criticized attempts to whitewash the image of the former Saddam regime by raising the issue of the previous regime's territorial concessions, asserting that Iraq is currently working on reclaiming those lands through negotiations.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already denied relinquishing Iraqi sovereignty over land and sea and surrendering lands from Basra Governorate to Kuwait, clarifying that the decision was made by the United Nations Security Council in the 1990s.

Local media and social media outlets circulated reports of Iraqi-Kuwaiti negotiations on border delineation, including the alleged relinquishment of lands in Um Qasr District, Basra Governorate, to Kuwait.

Various Iraqi officials and lawmakers expressed concerns about conceding Iraqi territories to Kuwait, with citizens in Basra protesting in Um Qasr, voicing their rejection of such decisions.

On a different note, the Coordination Framework stated in its statement that it decided, after a regular meeting held on Thursday, to participate in the local elections with multiple electoral lists and later unite into one list after the elections.

Earlier, sources and lawmakers within the Shia Coordination Framework had confirmed that it would not participate in the provincial council elections with a unified list representing all its factions. Instead, several independent lists and alliances representing different factions within the framework will participate in the elections.