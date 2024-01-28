CF reveals truth behind distribution of local governments among political forces

Shafaq News / The Coordinating Framework (CF)refuted rumors today, Sunday, regarding an alleged agreement on the distribution of local governments among political factions in Baghdad and cities across central and southern Iraq.

Ali al-Fatlawi, a CF senior figure, told Shafaq News agency that "reports of an agreement among CF's forces regarding the distribution of local governments based on a specific division are inaccurate, and these leaks are merely an attempt to gauge the situation."

Al-Fatlawi added, "CF has not reached any agreement so far regarding the handover of local governments among political forces, and discussions are ongoing." He emphasized that "this issue will be settled during the current week with the finalization of the nominated candidates for positions in local governments."

Media outlets close to CF previously reported that CF's forces agreed that the Nabni Alliance would take charge in four governorates, the State of Law Coalition in three, and the National Wisdom Movement in two governorates.

Notably, the Supreme Judicial Council directed appellate court presidents on Monday, January 22, to receive the winners of the local elections to administer the legal oath.