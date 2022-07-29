CF renews calls on Kurdish parties to choose a consensus Presidential candidate

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework renewed, on Friday, its calls on the two main Kurdish parties to finalize the Presidential candidate issue.

The Framework said in a statement, "The coordination framework is keen to reach understandings with all political forces, and renews its call for the Kurdish forces to hold more serious talks in order to agree on a Presidential candidate."

"The framework wishes for all national forces to have harmonious stances to complete all the constitutional entitlements before the Presidential election session."

The statement added that the CF's negotiating committee will begin holding talks with the political parties to reach internal agreements.

On Wednesday, Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.