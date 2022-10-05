CF preparing for a new demonstration to "end the chaos"

Shafaq News / The preparatory committee for the mass demonstrations, affiliated with the Coordination Framework, announced preparing for a demonstration to pressure the political parties to form a new government.

The committee said in a statement that the demonstrators have many demands, including forming a new government, nominating a President for the republic, holding the corrupt accountable, and "ending the chaos".

Yesterday, the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr announced that the Sadrist movement's protests will resume in Baghdad as well as in a number of middle and southern governorates.