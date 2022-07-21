Report

CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T16:19:10+0000
CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Shafaq News / A prominent leader in the Shiite Coordination Framework revealed that four candidates are running for the prime minister's office.

The CF leader told Shafaq News Agency, "The committee now has four names, Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani and Ali Shukri nominated by the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, and Qasim Al-Araji and Faleh Al-Fayyad, presented by the head of Al-Fath coalition Hadi Al-Amiri.

The committee holds meetings with these candidates individually. When it ends, the committee will submit its report to the CF leadership."

Earlier, the CF's forces agreed to form a committee to discuss the candidates for the position of prime minister. the committee includes the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali, the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Supreme Council Hammam Hamoudi, and the representative of the Fadhila Party, Abdul-Sada Al-Fraiji."

