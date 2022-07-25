CF officially chooses Nouri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework agreed to nominate Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for the next prime minister.

Concerning the position of the Parliament's first deputy speaker, an informed source said that the Shiite framework postponed the discussion in this regard.

Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani, an Iraqi politician, was the Iraqi Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. In addition, he was the Governor of Maysan Governorate between 2009 and 2010.

Al-Sudani is a prominent leader in the Islamic Dawa Party.

The CF leaders approved Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki's candidate, was nominated after was selected by the relevant committee, which includes the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali, the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Supreme Council Hammam Hamoudi, and the representative of the Fadhila Party, Abdul-Sada Al-Fraiji.

Earlier, Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji withdrew from the race to replace the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying he was making a "sacrifice for the homeland."

Al-Araji, a leading figure in the Badr Organization headed by Hadi al-Ameri, was a top contender for the premiership until this announcement.

The al-Fatah bloc proposed Al-Araji and Falih al-Fayyadh as potential candidates for the premiership.

The two figures had to compete with Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani and Ali Shukri, nominated by Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law bloc.