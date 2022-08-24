CF met Al-Kadhimi, preparing for demonstrations in the Green Zone, sources

Shafaq News/ The caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held an unannounced meeting with the Coordination Framework (CF) leaders to discuss the emerging political situation in Iraq. An informed political source revealed this to Shafaq News Agency.

The meeting discussed the latest developments, including the pressure on the Judiciary stepped up by the demonstrators of the Sadrist movement, the government's response, ways to strengthen the security in the Green Zone and protect diplomatic bodies, embassies, and options to continue the dialogue.

The source pointed out, "Al-Kadhimi affirmed his commitment to maintaining the security and protecting the state institutions."

In turn, a CF leader revealed that the Framework is preparing to conduct a demonstration soon at the sieges of the Green Zone.

The supporters would call the relevant authorities to resume the Parliament sessions and take international support to "restore legitimacy to state institutions."

Yesterday, Iraq's Judiciary suspended its activities as loyalists of al-Sadr pressured it to dissolve Parliament in one of the worst political crises since the U.S.-led invasion dragged on.

Later, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced all courts would resume work starting today morning.

The demonstrators called for meeting the demands of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

Al-Sadr's followers have sent threats by phone, the Judiciary said in a statement.

Al-Sadr, who fought U.S. troops and became a kingmaker in Iraqi politics, has called for early elections and unspecified constitutional changes after withdrawing his lawmakers from Parliament in June.

His political opponents, mostly fellow Shiites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

Iraq's 10-month standoff since the election is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a U.S.-led in 2003.

Al-Sadr was the biggest winner of last year's election but could not form a majoritarian government along with Kurdish and Sunni Muslim Arab parties, excluding his Iran-backed Shiite rivals