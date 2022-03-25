Report

CF meets at al-Fayadh's residence to discuss tomorrow's session 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T18:00:20+0000
CF meets at al-Fayadh's residence to discuss tomorrow's session 

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) is holding a meeting at the residence of Falih al-Fayadh, the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

A political source reported to Shafaq News agency that the meeting discusses the presidential vote session scheduled to be held on Saturday.

MP of the state of law coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency, earlier, that the Framework, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan collected the signatures of 130 representatives to boycott tomorrow's session.

